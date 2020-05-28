Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Timnath leadership approves small biz grant fund

By BizWest Staff — 

TIMNATH — The Timnath Town Board this week approved the establishment of a Small Business Relief Grant Fund consisting of $50,000 “that will be distributed among Timnath’s local brick-and-mortar businesses,” according to a town news release.

“Timnath is uniquely positioned to assist our small business community,” board member Aaron Pearson said in a prepared statement. “Many of our larger businesses and food establishments along Harmony Road and Interstate 25 were able to adapt and remain open in some capacity, contributing in a big way to our town’s financial health.”

A grant committee that will include Timnath’s town manager, finance director and two town board members will review applications and determine funding amounts. Funds are expected to be distributed in mid-June. 

 


 