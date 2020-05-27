Ewert to chair Colorado Bankers Association board for 2020-21

FORT COLLINS — Colorado bankers have elected Nathan Ewert, president of First National Bank of Fort Collins, to chair the Colorado Bankers Association board for the coming year.

He will be assisted by Michael Brown, regional president of Alpine Bank, who will be chairman-elect, and Mark Hall, senior vice president of Vectra Bank, who will serve as CBA treasurer.

“I am extremely proud of what our industry stands for and how active our association is,” Ewert said in a press release announcing the election. Noting the expected challenges banks and their customers will continue to face from COVID-19, he said, “This is not a time to rest easy. Our industry will need strong, active engagement now more than ever.”

Ewert has more than 22 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to his role at First National, he served as president of Adams Bank & Trust. Some of his civic involvements include serving as president of the Thompson Education Foundation board, vice president and board member for the Loveland Sertoma service club, and serving on the government affairs committee for the Colorado Bankers Association. Ewert earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln and his MBA at Loyola University in Chicago.

The Colorado Bankers Association represents about 95% of the 131 banks in Colorado.