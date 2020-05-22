Greeley Farmers’ Market to open June 6

GREELEY — The Greeley Farmers’ Market at the Union Pacific Depot, 902 7th Ave., will open June 6, according to a Greeley Tribune report.

The market, which will run through Oct. 31, has been deemed by public health officials to be “an essential business and a fundamental part of Colorado’s food supply chain,” the report said.

Sponsored Content Whether you like it or not, the future of Cannabis Banking is now.

Attend a free 1-hour webinar to learn about the risks, rewards, and best practices associated with Cannabis Banking. We will help you understand the status of laws, regulations and what a prudent and highly profitable cannabis banking program would look like for your financial institution. Read More

The market is 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.