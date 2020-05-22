Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Greeley Farmers’ Market to open June 6

GREELEY — The Greeley Farmers’ Market at the Union Pacific Depot, 902 7th Ave., will open June 6, according to a Greeley Tribune report.

The market, which will run through Oct. 31, has been deemed by public health officials to be “an essential business and a fundamental part of Colorado’s food supply chain,” the report said.  

The market is 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 


 