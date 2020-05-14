Weld County’s Wild Animal Sanctuary lawsuit alleges faulty drill rig

KEENESBURG — The Wild Animal Sanctuary, a Keenesburg-based operation that houses and displays rescued animals, is suing global infrastructure engineering and construction firm Black & Veatch Inc. for allegedly selling the nonprofit a faulty post-drilling rig.
Last year, the sanctuary used borrowed funds to buy a used $165,000 rig to drill post holes at the group’s outpost near Springfield in southeast Colorado, according to the lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in Denver. The Wild Animal Sanctuary bought the nearly 10,000-acre Springfield property in 2018, with the intent of fencing the perimeter to house animals.
Sponsored Content
Growing Your Business with Commercial Property
Building a business is hard enough. Couple that with the economic fallout of the recent health crisis, and reaching business goals seems impossible. Knowing the market will recover, now could be the right time to expand operations with an Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loan.
Last summer, the sanctuary “determined that in order to develop the Springfield refuge it would need to acquire a commercial drilling rig that would be able to drill post holes up to 20 inches wide and seven feet deep,” according to the suit.
But despite assurance that the equipment was in good condition, “the drilling rig has been defective and useless to the sanctuary from the moment the Sanctuary received it,” the complaint said. “It cannot drill even seven feet into the ground, let alone the 80 feet defendants promised.”
Black & Veatch representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
After months of pleading from the sanctuary, B&V sent a technician to repair the rig. But, according to the lawsuit, the rig was irreparable at the time. “Defendants have subsequently confirmed that they will not fix the drilling rig to make it function as represented.”
The suit alleges fraud and negligent misrepresentation. The sanctuary is seeking unspecified damages.
The Wild Animal Sanctuary, run by executive director Pat Craig, is a nonprofit organization with all-volunteer staff that tends to more than 500 rescued tigers, wolves, lions, and other animals. It has operated in Keenesburg since 1994
More than 150,000 visitors pass through the gates each year, according to the lawsuit.
The Springfield property, known as The Refuge, is not open to the public.
KEENESBURG — The Wild Animal Sanctuary, a Keenesburg-based operation that houses and displays rescued animals, is suing global infrastructure engineering and construction firm Black & Veatch Inc. for allegedly selling the nonprofit a faulty post-drilling rig.
Last year, the sanctuary used borrowed funds to buy a used $165,000 rig to drill post holes at the group’s outpost near Springfield in southeast Colorado, according to the lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in Denver. The Wild Animal Sanctuary bought the nearly 10,000-acre Springfield property in 2018, with the intent of fencing the perimeter to house animals.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Last summer, the sanctuary “determined that in order to develop the Springfield refuge it would need to acquire a commercial drilling rig that would be able to drill post holes up to 20 inches wide and seven feet deep,” according to the suit.
But despite assurance that the equipment was in good condition, “the drilling rig has been defective and useless to the sanctuary from the moment the Sanctuary received it,” the complaint said. “It cannot drill even seven feet into the ground, let alone the 80 feet defendants promised.”
Black & Veatch representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
After months of pleading from the sanctuary, B&V sent a technician to repair the rig. But, according to the lawsuit, the rig was irreparable at the time. “Defendants have subsequently confirmed that they will not fix the drilling rig to make it function as represented.”
The suit alleges fraud and negligent misrepresentation. The sanctuary is seeking unspecified damages.
The…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!