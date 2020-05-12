Bank of America plans Fort Collins branch

FORT COLLINS — Bank of America will expand to Fort Collins with the addition of a new branch just west of Colorado State University.

Documents filed for conceptual review with the city of Fort Collins indicate that Bank of America will convert a car wash at 1305 W. Elizabeth St. into a 1,250-square-foot bank branch with a drive-through. The site currently houses the Campus West Car Wash and is listed by Cushman & Wakefield for $950,000.

The Fort Collins branch will be Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America’s first foray into Northern Colorado. The bank operates 11 branches in Colorado, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., with deposit market share of 2% in the state as of June 30, 2019.

The bank operates a Boulder branch at 1965 28th St. and is completing construction on a branch in The Village at Twin Peaks in Longmont, with another branch planned near West 120th Avenue and South Bradburn Boulevard in Broomfield.

Bank of America in April 2019 announced plans to add a dozen branches in the Denver area by 2021.

Bank of America held assets of $1.85 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2019, with total deposits of $1.5 trillion.