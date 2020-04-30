Leprino cheese plant to reopen

FORT MORGAN — The Leprino Foods Co. cheese plant in Fort Morgan will reopen this weekend after being shutdown because multiple employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Greeley Tribune reported that all employees have been tested and 80 tested positive.
