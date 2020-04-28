Virtual Happy Hours for restaurants rescheduled for next week

BizWest has rescheduled its Virtual Happy Hours, designed to generate sales for the restaurant industry in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Virtual Happy Hours are being organized by BizWest Media LLC and will occur via the Zoom platform from 3 to 4 p.m., May 7, for the Boulder Valley, and from 3 to 4 p.m., May 8, for Northern Colorado.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Restaurant owners are invited to participate at no charge via Zoom for quick one-minute presentations on a special deal available to webinar attendees — perhaps a discount for takeout or delivery, or purchase of a gift card. BizWest will design and run a slide show featuring up to 45 restaurants in each session. The deadline for restaurants to register is Friday, May 1, by 5 p.m.

Business organizations supporting the effort thus far include the Boulder Chamber, Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce, Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Boulder Partnership, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce, Greeley Downtown Development Authority, Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County, Longmont Chamber of Commerce, Louisville Chamber of Commerce, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Loveland Partnership and the Superior Chamber of Commerce.

To participate, restaurant owners should fill out this form, including uploading a high-resolution logo for the restaurant.

Attendees can register for the Boulder Valley Virtual Happy Hour here.

Attendees can register for the Northern Colorado Virtual Happy Hour here.

Media sponsors include Prairie Mountain Media, owner of the Boulder Daily Camera, Broomfield Enterprise, Colorado Hometown Weekly, Greeley Tribune, Longmont Times-Call and Loveland Reporter-Herald.