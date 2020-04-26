Leprino shuts down Fort Morgan plant

FORT MORGAN — The novel coronavirus has resulted in the temporary shutdown of Leprino Foods Co. in Fort Morgan.
The cheese plant was closed Sunday because several employees tested positive for the virus. The Denver Post reported that the plant will stay shut down for at least five days.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.