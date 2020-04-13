Hotel Boulderado closes for first time in century

BOULDER — The historic Hotel Boulderado has closed for the first time during its more-than-a-century-long run, one of many hotels shuttering or pivoting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel announced the temporary closure through its Facebook page.

“It’s with heavy but hopeful hearts that we announce, effective Sunday, April 12th, Hotel Boulderado and our partner restaurant Spruce Farm & Fish have decided to temporarily suspend business operations in order to protect the health and safety of our guests, our staff, and our community,” the Boulder hotel wrote.

On March 11, the hotel predicted a “phenomenal first quarter,” said Creighton A. Smith, general manager of Hotel Boulderado. However, public health mandates and safety concerns with the coronavirus resulted in a financial hit.

Early last month, the Boulderado had a 90% occupancy average of its 160 rooms. By the end of March, bookings dwindled to 10 or fewer rooms a night. With the loss of numerous events and group bookings, revenue plummeted by 97%.

Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order became effective on March 26. Hotels and places of accommodation are considered essential and allowed to operate. However, Smith said that with plummeting demand and operating with a skeleton crew, staying open didn’t make sense anymore.

About 35 to 40 employees of the 220 people that staff the Boulderado and its partner restaurants, continued working before doors shuttered on Sunday. All employees are now furloughed. An Employee Resource Center is open daily with groceries and other essential supplies. Employee benefits will be paid through May, and the company is helping its employees navigate financial resources, Smith said.

Smith said that the decision was not made lightly. Though he doesn’t know when the Boulderado will reopen, he’s hopeful it will find its feet after the pandemic.

“There’s no question that the hospitality industry has been dramatically hurt and has a long road back,” Smith said. “Boulderado was conceived around 1906 by the community as a community need, and has been open since 1909 for 111 years. I think the need will return.”

The Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau predicted in an economic forecast that hotel operators could see, “about a $3 million tax implication to the city of Boulder,” said CEO Mary Ann Mahoney. Potential lost revenue is unknown but great, she added.

Tourism is one of the city of Boulder’s top industries, said John Tayer, president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber. He added that hotels go hand-in-hand with local restaurants, retailers and attractions.

Mahoney added that the hospitality industry goes beyond leisure travellers, and is a robust part of Boulder’s economy.

“It’s the small businesses, independent businesses, such as the restaurants and the attractions and the tour operators,” Mahoney said. “ll of those different factions of business are very, very vulnerable.”

Along with the Boulderado, Embassy Suites by Hilton Boulder on Canyon Boulevard also announced a temporary closure recently. And The Brown Palace, an iconic hotel in downtown Denver, also has closed for the first time since its opening in 1892.

“The Boulderado, as an example, is still a wonderful, wonderful facility and a wonderful asset to our community,” Tayer said. “And we’re very sure that as we begin the recovery process, we will once again see Boulderado, and the other venues that have had to close during this time, come back and flourish.”