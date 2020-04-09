CARES Act webinar to kick off BizWest’s new series

A BizWest webcast will explore legal, accounting and banking aspects of the CARES Act — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — including the Payroll Protection Program.

The webcast will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, April 16, via the Zoom platform.

Experts in the small-business, accounting, banking and legal sectors will provide information on nuances of the CARES Act during the webcast, titled, “The CARES Act: What Businesses Need to Know.”

Presenting will be:

Sharon King, executive director, Boulder Small Business Development Center.

Aaron Spear, Boulder branch president, Bank of Colorado

Drew Mattox, partner, Plante Moran

Jason Robinson, director, Fairfield and Woods PC

“Small businesses and nonprofits face perhaps the greatest challenge of their existence in the current economic downturn sparked by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Jeff Nuttall, BizWest publisher. Thousands of businesses in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are struggling to survive, with owners and managers hungering for timely information and resources that can help them steer their organizations through these turbulent times.”

The CARES Act webcast will begin a series of webcasts that BizWest will produce in concert with local businesses and professionals to delve into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webcasts are free to attend, but registration is required.

Other webcasts will focus on the impact on health care, human-resource practices, opportunities and liabilities presented by work-at-home practices, cash management for businesses, the economic outlook, and commercial and residential real estate.

Register for the April 16 CARES Act webcast here.