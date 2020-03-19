Kaiser Permanente to close 21 medical clinics in wake of coronavirus

Editor’s note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

Kaiser Permanente will temporarily close 21 of its medical clinics along the Front Range, including locations in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, as a way to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The health-care provider announced the closures to patients this week. Closures will take effect Monday, March 23, including in Boulder, Brighton, Fort Collins, Greeley and Longmont, along with 16 other locations.

“As the situation around coronavirus and COVID-19 continues to evolve, we’re moving quickly to make some necessary changes to face this challenge head-on,” Kaiser said in a statement to patients.

Ten medical offices will remain open for certain specialty care, ob-gyn care, labs, medical imaging, behavioral health and pharmacy services, including in Loveland and Louisville (Rock Creek). Kaiser’s Acero, Arapahoe, Aurora Centrepoint, Franklin, Lakewood, Lone Tree, Parkside and Skyline facilities also will remain open.

Kaiser said it was also:

Expanding virtual care to enable patients to remain at home, and to increase the number of patients it can treat.

Postponing non-urgent procedures to free space and equipment for critically ill patients.

Minimizing in-patient care to reduce exposure for patients and staff.

Kaiser said it would reach out to patients who have appointments at the offices to be closed, which include:

Baseline Medical Offices (Boulder).

Briargate Medical Offices.

Brighton Medical Offices.

Castle Rock Medical Offices.

East Denver Medical Offices.

Englewood Medical Offices.

Fort Collins Medical Offices.

Greeley Medical Offices.

Hidden Lake Medical Offices.

Highline Behavioral Health Center.

Highlands Ranch Medical Offices.

Ken Caryl Medical Offices.

Longmont Medical Offices.

Midtown Medical Office Building.

Parker Medical Offices.

Pueblo North Medical Offices.

Ridgeline Behavioral Health Center.

Smoky Hill Medical Offices.

Southwest Medical Offices.

Spring Creek Medical Offices.

Wheat Ridge Medical Offices.

Kaiser Permanente urgent care at Aurora Centrepoint, Lakewood and Lone Tree Medical Offices will remain open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Affiliated urgent-care partners in Northern and Southern Colorado are also available.

Patients seeking care may sign in using the Kaiser Permante app or by visiting www.kp.org. Members with flu-like symptoms and who are at least 18 years old may complete an e-visit with a doctor, be screened for coronavirus and arrange for treatment if necessary.

Those with appointments at a temporarily closed medical office, and who must be seen, will have their appointments rescheduled at another facility. Those with non-urgent appointments may reschedule or cancel.

Patients can call 303-338-4545 or 800-218-1059 to speak with a licensed care provider to schedule a phone or video visit with a doctor, or to cancel or reschedule an appointment.

Patients may also order prescriptions to be delivered by mail by calling 866-523-6059 or by visiting www.kp.org/rxrefill.