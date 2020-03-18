Crescent buys additional office space in Flatiron Park

BOULDER — Crescent Real Estate LLC, a commercial property investor and development firm that owns much of the Flatiron Park business park in Boulder, recently purchased another building in the park.
The firm, which owns about two dozen Flatiron Park office buildings that total nearly 1 million square feet, bought the 60,000-square-foot building at 5777 Central Ave. for $16.25 million. Crescent used the entity GPIF 5777 Flatiron LLC for the purchase.
The seller of the 25-year-old office space, known as the Lakeshore Building, was BMC Properties LLC, an affiliate of Chrisman Commercial in Louisville.
Crescent is planning a redevelopment effort at Flatiron Park. Representatives met with Boulder’s Planning Board in late 2019 to review plans to demolish two aging office buildings at 2400 and 2450 Central Ave. and replace them with new offices.
The 5777 Central Ave. acquisition is unrelated to plans at 2400 and 2450 Central Ave., Crescent vice president of investments Ben Molk told BizWest in an email. The 5777 Central Ave. deal is Crescent “just reaffirming our commitment to east Boulder.”
Representatives with Chrisman did not respond to requests for comment.
