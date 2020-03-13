Boulder Chamber surveys business about coronavirus effects

Note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber sent its members a survey this week to gauge the business community’s needs for support and resources to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus strain COVID-19.

The electronic survey includes questions such as “How is COVID-19 currently impacting your organization?” and “What resources and support do you anticipate needing in the future?”

“I want to be clear with all of you regarding the efforts of the Boulder Chamber in response to circumstances associated with the spread of COVID-19, both the public health concerns and economic impacts,” Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer wrote in a message to members that accompanied the survey. “We recognize, first and foremost, that protection of public health is a priority. To that end, we will be vigilant in our attention to the latest directives from the public health and emergency response authorities in following their guidance.”

Next week a chamber “staff team will compile the input we receive and work to make sure we’re implementing the tools we can and/or making sure other proper officials and agencies give full consideration to the feedback we receive,” Tayer wrote.