Innosphere panel to delve into artificial intelligence

FORT COLLINS — Experts in artificial intelligence will be the highlight of Innosphere’s Innovation After Hours event Thursday night.

The Leading through the AI Transformation: Talent, Technology and Teams panel will discuss what is happening with AI, what is expected in the future and how companies might use AI to scale up and improve their businesses.

The forum will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Innosphere Ventures at 320 E. Vine Drive in Fort Collins and is co-hosted by MAPRagency. The discussion will be moderated by BizWest editor and publisher Christopher Wood.

Panelists include:

Craig Partridge, professor and department chair, Computer Science, Colorado State University.

Pier Parisi, vice president of sales, Apergy.

Mike Lewis, head of machine learning, Valyant AI.

Margaret Mizel, CEO and founder, Visual Farms.

Register here.