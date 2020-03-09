Coronavirus threat pushes back NoCo Hemp Expo

DENVER — The NoCo Hemp Expo, an annual trade show highlighting Colorado’s hemp and CBD companies, is the latest in a series of events across the country to be cancelled or postponed due to fears about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The expo, set to start March 26 in Denver, has been rescheduled to Aug. 6 through Aug. 8 at the National Western Complex. The NoCo Hemp Expo’s sister event in Nashville, the Southern Hemp Expo, has been put on hold. That event, set for August, has not been rescheduled.

The event, in its seventh year, was founded by Morris Beegle of the Colorado Hemp Co.

NoCo Hemp Expo moved last year from Loveland to a larger space in Denver to accommodate crowds that have grown to more than 10,000 in recent years.

“The decision to shift the timing of this year’s expo has not been an easy one. The health and safety of all participants remains a top priority. We want to provide attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the expo enough time to rework their schedules and plan accordingly for the newly announced August dates,” Beegle said in a prepared statement. “We’re also exploring options for a potential online digital conference in the upcoming weeks to continue the conversation about hemp. We look forward to creating a robust, powerhouse event in August and appreciate everyone’s support.”

COVID-19, a new strain of the coronavirus family that has infected more than 110,000 people globally, has put the damper on a slew of events that draw large crowds to confined spaces. Among those cancelled or postponed are South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California.

