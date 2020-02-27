Boulder’s Frasca named James Beard semifinalist 

BOULDER — Frasca Food and Wine, a Boulder fine dining mainstay from master sommelier Bobby Stuckey and chef Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson, was among the 18 Colorado restaurants or chefs selected as 2020 James Beard Award Finalists, according to a Denver Post report.

Frasca, which is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category, was the only Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado restaurant to make the cut.

The restaurant won last year’s James Beard Award for Outstanding Service.

Finalists will be announced on March 25 and winners will be selected at the annual James Beard Awards gala in Chicago on May 4, the Post reported.