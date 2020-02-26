State works to identify minority-owned businesses

DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade have launched a new program to help minority and women-owned businesses access state services.

Qualified businesses that register with the Secretary of State, as almost all businesses do, may take an optional survey to help the Minority Business Office, a division of OEDIT, reach out with available services.

“Minority and women-owned businesses are such an important facet of Colorado’s economy, but many aren’t aware of the resources the state of Colorado has available to help them succeed,” Jena Griswold, secretary of state, said in a written statement.

“The resources provided by the Secretary of State’s Office are a significant addition to Colorado’s ability to identify opportunities available to minority-owned businesses across the State,” said Rosy Aburto McDonough, director of the Colorado Minority Business Office. “By participating in the optional survey, businesses will help us to introduce additional resources and technical assistance to help more minority, veteran and women-owned businesses to succeed.”