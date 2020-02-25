Banner Health taps new CEO for three NoCo hospitals

GREELEY — Banner Health has promoted Hoyt Skabelund to CEO of three of its hospitals in Northern Colorado.

In a statement, the Arizona-based medical provider said Skabelund will now lead McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

Skabelund previously led the company’s entire rural hospital division.

Margo Karsten, the former head of the Northern Colorado hospitals, will remain with Banner as its western region president, focusing on larger strategy for the network’s 10 rural hospitals in California, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Karsten was previously both the Northern Colorado CEO and the regional president.

“With these changes, we can bring additional leadership support to the Northern Colorado market and allow Margo to focus on growing the Western Region,” Becky Kuhn, Banner Health’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Karsten’s departure comes almost four months after Banner paid $382.4 million to buy North Colorado Medical Center outright after operating it on behalf of Weld County for decades.