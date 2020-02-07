UNC to lay off 65 employees in spring

GREELEY — Almost a year after eliminating 80 vacant positions and laying off 11 non-faculty employees, the University of Northern Colorado will slash 65 jobs in the coming months as it seeks to address continuing budgetary challenges. Additionally, an unknown number of vacant positions will not be filled.

The cuts, first reported by the Greeley Tribune, were announced in a letter to faculty and staff Friday from UNC president Andy Feinstein and come as the university seeks to address a structural deficit.

“At this point, decisions are still being weighed and finalized,” Feinstein wrote. “What we do know is making these changes will result in layoffs and elimination of vacant positions. Although an exact number is not yet known, our current projection is that approximately 65 people could be laid off across campus.”

Feinstein said decisions on what positions will be cut should come by mid-March, with notification to affected employees and the campus overall between late March and early April.

Feinstein said the cuts come after months of discussions with the university cabinet, President’s Leadership Council, deans and others.

“Naturally, as more people have been involved in these conversations, members of our community have shared concerns about what they have heard,” Feinstein wrote.

“I recognize the emotional toll this has on many of you,” he added. “I also know that the answer you want is whether or not these changes will impact you or the colleague who works next to you. We are still determining those details and do not have final or definitive answers to that question today.”

Feinstein said affected employees will receive at least two months of salary and that the university will work with displaced employees to identify other positions, either on campus or off.

The layoffs come as UNC is preparing to implement a concept known as “Administrative Service Centers.”

“ASCs will allow us to deploy specialists to more effectively deliver services,” Feinstein said. “It will also allow us to redistribute personnel and resources to better serve the priorities identified in our Strategic Enrollment and Student Success Plan, such as admissions and advising. We are working on a document that provides additional information about ASCs to share next week.”

Click here to read the full text of Feinstein’s letter.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more information becomes available.