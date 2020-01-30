Danone partners with rePlant Capital to support sustainable farming

BROOMFIELD — Danone North America, a food and beverage producer headquartered in Broomfield, is partnering with Boulder-based investment and financial services firm rePlant Capital to encourage regenerative and organic farming practices.

RePlant has pledged to invest as much as $20 million to support Danone suppliers make their farms more sustainable, according to a Danone news release.

Danone is “is consistently pursuing new models of working with farmers to incentivize the adoption of new, sustainable farm management practices — for example, by maintaining long-term contracts with dairies to help alleviate short-term market volatility, thus allowing them to consider new ways of farming — and in 2018 committed to investing $6 million in soil health research over five years,” the release said.

RePlant co-founder Robyn O’Brien said in a prepared statement, “At rePlant, we are dedicated to investing integrated capital into food companies operating from soil to shelf in order to reverse the effects of climate change. When we look at the work Danone North America and its network of farmers are already doing in the area of regenerative agriculture, it is clear they share our commitment to improving soil health.”