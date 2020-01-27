SendGrid VP tapped for DigitalOcean exec role

NEW YORK — Carly Brantz, who has spent eight years as Boulder-born SendGrid Inc.’s vice president of revenue marketing, has been hired as chief marketing officer at app development platform builder DigitalOcean, according to a company news release.

“In recent years, DigitalOcean has gained significant traction among entrepreneurs in addition to its core community of developers. As we look to the future, having a marketing leader with a track record of serving the needs of these customers will be critical to our success,” DigitalOcean CEO Yancey Spruill said in a prepared statement. “Carly is a proven leader who has successfully scaled marketing organizations with an eye on accelerating growth and optimizing customer experience. I am confident she is the right person to support our goals and make it even easier for customers to test their ideas and run their businesses on DigitalOcean.”