Lucky’s pulls out of Denver retail development

DENVER — Boulder-based Lucky’s Market has cancelled plans to open a store in Denver.
BusinessDen reports that the natural grocer no longer plans to open a store in The Boulevard at Lowry, at Quebec Street and First Avenue. The project is being developed by Confluent Development, based in Denver.
Lucky’s majority shareholder Kroger announced in December that it would divest its ownership in the company.
