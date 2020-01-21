Longmont Economic Development Partnership spins out local accelerator program

LONGMONT — Startup accelerator Innovate Longmont — a public-private partnership among the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, the city, TinkerMill, Boulder County Small Business Development Center, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Startup Longmont — has been spun out of the Longmont EDP and will operate as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

Former Longmont EDP director of innovation Sergio Angeles now serves as president and CEO of Innovate Longmont, according to a Longmont EDP news release.

“I’m incredibly honored to be given the opportunity to run Innovate Longmont and help accelerate its impact to local entrepreneurs and Longmont’s startup ecosystem,” Angeles said in a prepared statement.