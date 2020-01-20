Greeley maintains position atop hotel occupancy statistics

Despite the seasonal downturn experienced each December in hotel-room occupancy, Greeley maintained its position atop the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley occupancy statistics for the month and also maintained the highest occupancy for 2019 as a whole.

Greeley hotel rooms filled to 54.4 percent of capacity during December and 75.4 percent for the year. It’s annual average occupancy was exceeded only by hotels in the vicinity of Denver International Airport (81.2 percent) and downtown Denver (79.3 percent).

Estes Park had the highest average daily room rate in the region at $162.79 for December, followed at a distance by Boulder with an average daily rate of $130.15.

Colorado as a whole saw a December occupancy rate of 53.4 percent and an average daily room rate of $167.38.

Regional occupancies and rates are captured in the accompanying chart.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC