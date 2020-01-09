Lightning Systems takes over entire current building for production ramp-up

LOVELAND — Lightning Systems is in the middle of renovating tens of thousands of newly-leased square footage at its headquarters as it prepares to potentially triple output for its electric powertrains.

The Loveland-based electric vehicle powertrain maker expanded its lease last month in the Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology from about 40 percent of a single building to the entirety of that 142,000-square-foot building, spokesman Dan Bennett told BizWest.

That additional 60 percent of the building is approximately 85,200 square feet of additional space.

Lightning Systems makes electric engines and transmissions that replace gas-powered powertrains on buses and commercial trucks. The company raised $41 million in early December to add to its existing lease, and to help clear a backlog of orders to convert existing gas fleets and to make and ship powertrains for installation outside of the Loveland location.

Bennett said crews will spend the next two and a half to three months replacing parts of the building’s flooring and lighting, with full production there starting about a month later. At the moment, Lightning Systems can produce two or three powertrain units per week, but could make between eight to 10 per week at full capacity and “upfit,” or install those powertrains on gas-powered vehicles, entirely in-house.

“We’re anticipating enough volumes that it makes more sense to bring upfitting into our facility,” he said.

The company expects to hire an additional 32 employees in 2020 between contractors and full-time positions.

The Rocky Mountain campus was built and occupied by the Loveland division of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) before the computing giant left the city.