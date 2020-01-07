Clovis reports $143M in FY19 sales

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) said it sold an estimated $142 million to $143 million in its flagship drug last year, a $47 million increase.

The Boulder cancer biopharmaceutical company reported the sales figures as a precursor to an appearance at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, and several weeks ahead of the company’s scheduled earnings call.

Clovis also estimated around $39.3 million in sales in the previous quarter for Rubraca, its main cancer therapy. It also said it had petitioned federal drug regulators to start testing the drug for a strain of prostate cancer that the drug currently isn’t approved to treat.

In a separate announcement, Clovis said it would refinance $123.4 million in debt notes due in 2024.

However, investors slammed the stock in early trading, with Clovis shares trading 9.62 percent down to $8.36 per share as of 9 a.m. Mountain Time Tuesday. Clovis stock rebounded to $8.47 per share at the close of trading Tuesday, a 8.43 percent decline on the day.