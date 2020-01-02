Alpine Bank plans news Fort Collins branch

FORT COLLINS — Alpine Bank is considering building a new branch in Fort Collins, according to documents recently submitted to city planning staff.

Plans call for the redevelopment of the parcels at 1608, 1610 and 1619 S. College Ave. into a roughly 5,000-square-foot, two-story bank branch with two drive-through lanes.

The Alpine Bank project in Fort Collins is scheduled for a conceptual review by city planners this month. It is unclear when the project could break ground. Alpine representatives could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The property, which Larimer County public records show is owned by Remington North LLC, was formerly home to Lewan Technology Inc. offices. Remington is registered to the Denver address of Integrated Property Services, a real estate company led by Matt Lewan.

Alpine Bank has operated in Colorado for 46 years as an independent bank. The $3.8 billion company is employee-owned and has its headquarters in Glenwood Springs. Across 40 locations, it employs almost 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers.

The institution opened its first Boulder branch at 2375 Canyon Blvd. in early 2019.