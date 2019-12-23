Boulder Valley, NoCo unemployment up in November but still low

The jobless rate across Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley remained extremely low in November but ticked up slightly in three of the four counties in the region.

Boulder and Larimer counties posted the lowest figures in the region, with non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates of 2.1 percent, according to recently released data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Boulder County’s rate was flat from October to November, while Larimer County’s rate increased from 2 percent.

Broomfield and Weld counties posted matching 2.3 percent jobless rates in November, both up from 2.2 percent in October.

Statewide, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew from 2.4 percent in October to 2.5 percent in November. The seasonally adjusted rate for Colorado was unchanged from October to November at 2.6 percent, significantly lower than the national 3.5 percent jobless rate.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 57,100, with an increase of 46,000 in the private sector and an increase of 11,100 in government, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment data. The largest private-sector job gains were in professional and business services, educational and health services, and financial activities. There were no significant private-sector over-the-year declines.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33 to 33.2 hours, and average hourly earnings increased from $29.56 to $30.55, the department’s monthly report said.