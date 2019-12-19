Crews break ground on 264-unit west Greeley apartments

GREELEY — Crews broke ground Thursday on the construction of Ten West, a 13-building apartment complex holding 264 units on Greeley’s west side.

The development is situated on a 10-acre parcel on West 10th Street next to Greeley Fire Department Station 7, according to the project’s site plan. Each building will have three stories, and apartment options will range from studios to three-bedroom units. The complex includes a gym, clubhouse, pool and outdoor kitchen for residents, according to developer Saunders Construction Inc.

The Englewood-based company expects the project to cost $53 million.

A spokeswoman for Echelon Property Group, the development’s future manager, said rents for the apartments will be determined by looking at comparable rates in the area before the complex opens for move-ins in early 2021.