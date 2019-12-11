BNSF makes $15.22M land purchase near Hudson

HUDSON — BNSF Railway Co. purchased almost 563 acres of land in unincorporated Weld County in the past two weeks, close to its existing base of operations in Hudson.

The largest private rail freight company in the U.S. paid $15.22 million for three plots of land east of Hudson on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, according to Weld County property records. The properties, which were owned by three various trusts, were most recently valued at a combined $80,937.

Hudson is home to a 430-acre BNSF rail park and logistics center, which broke ground this spring.

In an emailed statement, BNSF spokesman Joe Sloan told BizWest the land purchases were not connected to future development at the park. Instead, the company purchased the land for a potential future project, but did not specify what type of development it could be.

“The two properties were on the market and in close proximity to BNSF tracks,” he said. “BNSF sees this area as an important location for future economic growth and development.”