Madwire acquires Austin-based web company

FORT COLLINS — Madwire LLC, a Fort Collins-based technology company that provides business-management and marketing software, has acquired SpaceCraft LLC, a cloud-based web-design company based in Austin, Texas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase marks Madwire’s second acquisition in 15 months, coming after the acquisition of Loveland-based payments company SilverEdge LLC in 2018.

“We’re very excited about the acquisition of SpaceCraft and the capabilities it brings to our platform and the present and future SMBs we serve,” JB Kellogg, Madwire co-founder and co-CEO, said in a prepared statement.

He said the company’s Marketing 360 platform will include an updated version to be released in the first quarter of 2020, enabling small- and medium-sized businesses to manage and market their businesses on a subscription basis. SpaceCraft brings “an easy-to-use, but robust, website builder natively integrated into the platform,” he said.

Adam Moore, SpaceCraft founder and co-CEO, said Madwire and SpaceCraft “are both aligned in our vision of providing SMBs with a singular platform to both manage and grow their business and we feel that we can get there much more efficiently and quickly together.”

Madwire co-founder and co-CEO Joe Kellogg, said, “The acquisition of SpaceCraft is a win-win. Not only did we acquire a great product, but we acquired great people. SpaceCraft is loaded with high-caliber tech talent and leadership. We plan to expand the team and fill their beautiful office which overlooks downtown Austin.”

SpaceCraft’s nearly 10,000 paid subscribers will expand Madwire’s overall paid subscribers to more than 20,000 small- and medium-sized businesses, the company said. With SpaceCraft, Madwire plans to create two different website platform brands — Websites 360 and SpaceCraft.