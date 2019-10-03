Biodesix lands patent for blood testing device

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc., a company developing rapid-screen tests for lung cancer, secured a patent for its blood sample collection device.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the patent on Sept. 24, which describes how the device separates a blood sample into liquid and solids before it’s sent off to a lab for testing. The device doesn’t have to be kept cold or be shipped in a traditional larger single-use container to keep the sample stable enough for testing, the company said.

Biodesix uses the patented device in its Nodify XL2 test, which determines if a lung nodule is benign or malignant. In a press release, the company said it plans to use the patented device in all of its current and future test kits that examine proteins for signs of cancer and license it to other testing companies.

“The new BCD significantly reduces cost and environmental impact over current sample collection practices, and we are excited to not only use this for our own tests but to make it available for broad use across the industry,” Biodesix chief operating officer Scott Hutton said in the release.