Columbine Health Systems Partners with Strategic Health Programs

Columbine Health Systems (Columbine) has partnered with Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP), a leading provider of post-acute data and analytics. SHP has been serving the home health and hospice markets and has expanded its portfolio of products by introducing the SHP for Skilled Nursing™ software solution. SHP has applied its 20 years of experience in delivering easy-to-use reports that help home health, hospice, and home infusion providers improve quality and patient satisfaction to now support skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). Columbine Poudre Home Care has been a partner with SHP for many years.

Columbine Partnered with SHP to enable our skilled nursing facility staff to better manage and improve readmissions, referrals, and outcomes.

Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM), the first major change to how skilled nursing care facilities will be reimbursed in the last 20 years, and a continued focus on cost and quality has enhanced the need for real-time data in the SNF setting. By partnering with SHP, we can address this need by automating the seamless transfer of this unique data from our Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems. The unique combination of real-time data with SHP’s post-acute care knowledge and analytics engine will help Columbine to quickly answer some core operational questions such as:

How do we ensure we maintain our quality scores?

How do we best manage residents at risk for readmission?

How can we best demonstrate to our referral sources their high acuity patients are being managed appropriately?

How do we show with data our therapy program outcomes are achieving maximum functional improvement for a specific group of residents?

While Columbine Health Systems has access to information in our Electronic Health Record, SHP reports bring the ability to segment data across many different metrics such as; referral source, diagnosis, PDPM clinical category, and readmission risk, to name a few. This suite of reports will incorporate SHP’s proprietary risk for readmission, overall quality, and functional scores.

Columbine Health Systems strives to ensure continuous quality improvement for our residents in a patient-centered care model. We support our staff and their goals for providing quality patient care.