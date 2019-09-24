Hershey wraps up One Brands deal

BOULDER — The Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY) closed its $397 million takeover effort of Boulder-based One Brands LLC.
The chocolate giant originally announced the acquisition in late August, as part of a portfolio expansion into nutritional bars. One Brands is the maker of One Bars. One Brands also has offices in Raleigh, North Carolina.
According to a company statement, Hershey said it plans to expand One Bar’s reach through additional sales and distribution both in stores and online.
According to a company statement, Hershey said it plans to expand One Bar’s reach through additional sales and distribution both in stores and online.
