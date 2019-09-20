Premier Members Credit Union buys Interlocken office building

BROOMFIELD — Boulder-based Premier Members Credit Union recently purchased an office building in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park for more than $11.6 million.

The seller was Pacifica Interlocken Partners LP, an entity associated with California-based investment and property management firm Pacifica Real Estate Group

The roughly 52,000-square-foot property last sold in 2011 for $9.15 million, Broomfield property records show. It was built in 1996.

It’s unclear what PMCU plans to do with the property. Representatives for the credit union could not be reached for comment.

If PMCU intends to move some of its operations from Boulder to Broomfield, it wouldn’t be the first local credit union to do so.

Elevations Credit Union bought a 149,038-square-foot building and 17.6 acres at 1 Environmental Way in the Interlocken business park in 2017 for $16.5 million.

Premier has more than 73,000 members, $1.1 billion in assets and 13 branches in Boulder, Longmont and Louisville.