August unemployment rate flat in NoCo, Boulder Valley

The unemployment rate in four Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado counties — Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld — remained mostly unchanged between July and August, according to recently released data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in Boulder, Broomfield and Larimer counties were flat during that period. Weld County’s rate fell slightly.

Larimer County led the way, with an August unemployment rate of 2.3 percent,

Boulder and Broomfield counties both posted 2.4 percent jobless rates in August.

Weld County’s unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in August, down from 2.6 percent the prior month.

All four Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley counties recorded August jobless rates that were lower than the Colorado state average of 2.7 percent and the national rate of 3.7 percent.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.8 to 33.5 hours, and average hourly earnings increased from $28.90 to $30.11, according to data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Employers in Colorado added 9,000 nonfarm payroll jobs from July to August, for a total of 2,799,600 jobs.