Noodles & Co. promotes new board chairman

BROOMFIELD — Fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) tapped Jeffrey Jones to lead the company’s board, weeks after the company’s previous chairman resigned.

In a statement, the Broomfield-based pasta company said Jones takes the chairman position immediately, six years after he first joined the board as an independent director. He was most recently chief financial officer of Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from 2003 to 2012.

Noodles & Co. CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a prepared statement that Jones was a key player in the company’s turnaround after it lost $37.5 million in fiscal year 2017.

“Jeff [Jones] has been a trusted advisor since joining the Board six years ago and I look forward to working with him in executing our strategy as we enter the next phase of our growth,” he said.

Former Noodles board chairman Paul J.B. Murphy III resigned from the company earlier this month to become the new CEO of burger chain Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB), based in Greenwood Village.