McWhinney to build three industrial sites in Centerra

LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. will start construction on its fifth round of its Centerra district in Loveland, adding 360,000 square feet of additional industrial space.

The three new buildings will be 123,000 square feet each, according to a statement from the company. One site will start construction later this week and hit the market next summer, while the others are scheduled for groundbreaking in January 2020.

McWhinney reported raising $3.56 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week in connection with the new developments.

McWhinney plans to build out the industrial campus to at least 10 buildings and as much as 1.1 million square feet available. It completed its fourth round of construction this January.

McWhinney did not respond to a request for additional comment.