McKee Medical Center to expand cancer wing next year

LOVELAND — Banner Health will spend $7.9 million to expand its cancer ward at McKee Medical Center.

According to a press release from the Arizona-based health care provider, the expansion will add more exam rooms, install an in-ward pharmacy and split up the current chemotherapy area into smaller, more private spaces.

Julianne Fritz, regional director of oncology services at Banner Health, told BizWest via email that the center will grow from its 4,261 square feet, but the final figure hasn’t been set. She said there shouldn’t be any direct impact to services provided at the center during construction, but any “significant construction project occurring on the hospital campus will have some impact.”

Construction is set to begin in early 2020 and end by the end of that year.