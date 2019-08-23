Best Western breaks ground on Vib hotel in RiNo

DENVER — Best Western Hotels & Resorts broke ground Thursday on its urban, upscale boutique hotel brand Vib in the River North district of Denver.

The hotel, located at 3560 Brighton Blvd., will include 140 rooms.

“We’re excited to bring our distinctive Vīb brand to Denver and join the thriving River North Art District community, where creativity and ingenuity are celebrated around every corner,” Ron Pohl, senior vice president and chief operations officer for Best Western, said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Vīb will be a great fit in this incredible area.”

The hotel will include 20,000 square feet of conference space and is expected to open in December 2020.