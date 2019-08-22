Conga opens new headquarters in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Conga, tradename for AppExtremes LLC, a company engaged in end-to-end digital document transformation, has opened a new headquarters in Broomfield and announced financial milestones including 161 percent year-over-year growth in the value of booked software contracts.

The company has now exceeded $100 million in recurring revenue and surpasses 1 million licenses and 11,000 customers.

The new headquarters is an 88,000-square-foot facility located at 13699 Via Varra. The headquarters will be home to about 650 employees, who will have access to 32 conference rooms, seven scrum areas and hallways that reflect local mountain trails.

Conga has also added to its leadership team with the appointment of Brad Mirkovich as the company’s new chief revenue officer. Mirkovich joins Conga with more than 20 years of experience in executive sales and general management roles, most recently as executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Accolade.

Bob DeSantis, currently president and CEO, will transition to chief strategy officer where he’ll lead Conga’s long-term strategic initiatives.