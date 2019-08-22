Boulder’s Exxel Outdoors moving HQ to Broomfield

BOULDER — Exxel Outdoors LLC, a manufacturer of sleeping bags, tents and other outdoor products, will soon relocate its headquarters from Boulder to Broomfield’s Interlocken business park.

In order to accommodate a growing workforce, the firm recently bought a 39,000-square-foot building at 1 International Court for $6 million. That’s roughly one-third larger than its current space in Gunbarrel.

Sponsored Content

Partnerships Bring Community Project to Life

City officials, staff, project team and community members gathered to celebrate the official grand opening of The Foundry in August. The Foundry is a $76 million public/private partnership that changes the landscape of Loveland, Colo. Read More

“The new offices will really help to meet the needs of our expansion plans,” Exxel spokesperson Dahlia Greer told BizWest.

Exxel has been in growth mode in recent years after the 2015 acquisition of American Recreation Products LLC. It was after that merger that the company moved its operations from California American Recreation Products’ existing operations in Gunbarrel.

“A vital component in executing Exxel Outdoors’ long-term growth strategy is to provide a dynamic, inspiring environment for our teams to collaborate and reach their full potential,” Exxel CEO Harry Kazazian said in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled that our new headquarters will provide just that for our expanding and evolving workforce.”

Exxel, which operates the country’s largest sleeping-bag manufacturing facility in Alabama, currently employs about 110 people, but Greer said that headcount is expected to climb significantly in the coming months.

Attracting top talent was one of the reasons Exxel decided to move its headquarters to Broomfield.

“Exxel really wanted to be more equidistant between Denver and Boulder,” Greer said.

The company plans to move into the new Broomfield space during the first quarter of 2020.

In the meantime, Exxel will be doing some building upgrades at the Interlocken site.

“We really want to make the space ours,” Greer said.