Interlocken office space sells for $6M

BROOMFIELD — An office building at 1 International Court in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park recently changed hands for $6 million.
The buyer of the roughly 40,000-square-foot building, which houses offices of geographic information system software firm Environmental Systems Research Institute, was Nolan Way LLC, according to Broomfield public records. That recently formed entity is registered to the Boulder address of Exxel Outdoors LLC.
The seller was JD/LD Colorado LLC, a company registered to ESRI’s California address.
The 1 International Court property last sold in 2002 for $5.7 million, property records show.
