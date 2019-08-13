Allegiant to re-establish flights from NoCo to Phoenix

LOVELAND — Allegiant airlines will establish new non-stop flights between the Northern Colorado Regional Airport at Loveland and the Phoenix and Las Vegas areas.

The routes are part of an expansion of air service by Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ: ALGT), which previously had flights from Northern Colorado when the airport was known as the Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport.

The CBS 5 television station in the Phoenix area reported that the company is adding three nonstop routes to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Bentonville, Arkansas; Northern Colorado and Traverse City, Michigan. Allegiant said in its announcement that it would also have flights from Northern Colorado to McCarran International Airport at Las Vegas.

Allegiant ended flights from Northern Colorado in October 2012, at the time claiming that the lack of a control tower was the reason for its decision. In October 2015, the Northern Colorado airport was selected as a test site for a virtual control tower, a move that gave hope to the region for renewed interest from air carriers in establishing fixed, scheduled routes from the airport.

Allegiant said two of the routes will be year-round: Traverse City and Northern Colorado. Traverse City will begin Nov. 13 and Northern Colorado on Nov. 22. Bentonville will be a seasonal route beginning on Nov. 14.

Allegiant said that the Las Vegas route will run four times a week and the Phoenix flights will be two times per week.

“The synergy we have created with Allegiant will directly benefit travelers within three diverse, yet highly connected areas,” said Jason Licon, airport director for the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, in a prepared statement. “We have seen the region’s excitement for air travel to Las Vegas and other warm-weather climates like Arizona and are excited to be working with Allegiant to provide travelers in all three areas the convenience of these expanded travel options.”

The Allegiant website said that fares will initially be $49 one way.

Allegiant reported in its most recent air traffic report that passenger counts were up 14.9 percent in July over the same month a year prior, and revenue was up 13.7 percent.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.