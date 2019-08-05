Woodward reports net sales up 28 percent

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) beat analyst estimates in its fiscal year third quarter of 2019 as its aerospace sales took flight.

The Fort Collins-based designer and manufacturer of aerospace and industrial controller systems reported an earnings per share figure of $1.30, beating the highest analyst estimate of $1.23, and $752 million revenue, beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate by just more than $52 million.

The company reported aerospace sales of $499 million for the quarter, compared to $405 million in the same quarter last year, a 23 percent increase, while industrial sales increased 37.5 percent to $253 million for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

However, Woodward said in its filing that it could lose a key revenue source for its renewables business due to the bankruptcy of Senvion GmbH, a German wind turbine manufacturer.

Woodward reported earnings after the markets closed Monday afternoon. The company’s share price fell 2.64 percent to $106.94, mostly due to the larger market sell-off caused by U.S.-China trade worries.