Dohn, Odell, Richardson, Tointon to lead Bravo! Entrepreneur ‘Master Class’

LOVELAND — Four legendary Northern Colorado executives will lead a “Master Class” session at the 2019 Bravo! Entrepreneur awards program, providing audience members an opportunity to learn lessons of leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The panel of entrepreneurs will include:

Connie Dohn, co-founder and CFO, Dohn Construction Inc.

Wynne Odell, co-founder & CEO, Odell Brewing Co.

Curt Richardson, founder and chairman, Otter Products LLC

Bob Tointon, chairman, Phelps-Tointon Inc.

Bravo! Entrepreneur will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., Aug. 22, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel Conference Center & Spa. The event will include the “Master Class;” a keynote address by Richardson, recipient of this year’s Bravo! Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award; the IQ Awards (Innovation Quotient) New Venture Challenge; and presentation of the 2019 Bravo! Entrepreneur awards.

In addition to Richardson, Bravo! Entrepreneur awards will be presented to Leo Hayden, founder of Hayden Outdoors; Dr. Don Wells, founder of Associates in Family Medicine; Jon Turner, founder of Hillside Commercial Group; and Brian Peterson, founder of ECI Site Construction.

Tickets to Bravo! are still available at early-bird prices for $79.49.