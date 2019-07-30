Women-focused venture fund hits $20M in investments

BOULDER — Harbinger Ventures, a venture capital fund focusing on women-owned businesses, has raised $21,710,000 in its ongoing fundraiser.
The Boulder-based investment group raised the funds from 51 investors and is still looking for $8,290,000 as part of its total offering, according to filings made Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Harbinger previously reported raising $10,665,000 when it began the round last August.
Harbinger invests in early stage companies that are women-owned or have mixed-gender founders, according to its website. It currently has seven companies in its portfolio.
Harbinger did not return BizWest’s request for comment Tuesday morning.
Harbinger invests in early stage companies that are women-owned or have mixed-gender founders, according to its website. It currently has seven companies in its portfolio.
Harbinger did not return BizWest’s request for comment Tuesday morning.
