Women-focused venture fund hits $20M in investments

BOULDER — Harbinger Ventures, a venture capital fund focusing on women-owned businesses, has raised $21,710,000 in its ongoing fundraiser.

The Boulder-based investment group raised the funds from 51 investors and is still looking for $8,290,000 as part of its total offering, according to filings made Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Harbinger previously reported raising $10,665,000 when it began the round last August.

Harbinger invests in early stage companies that are women-owned or have mixed-gender founders, according to its website. It currently has seven companies in its portfolio.

Harbinger did not return BizWest’s request for comment Tuesday morning.