Kaiser Permanente taps new statewide president

DENVER — Kaiser Permanente has named a former Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield executive to lead its statewide operations.

In a press release, the California-based health-care provider and insurer said Mike Ramseier will oversee all its health-care and health-plan operations as Kaiser Permanente Colorado president. He replaces interim president Ron Vance and is scheduled to start Sept. 3.

Ramseier was previously executive vice president and west market region president for behavioral health provider Beacon Health Options in Denver for just under a year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was previously president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Colorado from 2011 to 2017.

“Mike’s knowledge of the health-care landscape in Colorado will serve him well as he takes on leadership of the Colorado region,” said Kaiser Permanente chairman and CEO Bernard Tyson.

Ramseier takes the role amid ongoing tensions between Kaiser and Service Employees International Union Local 105, the Denver-based union chapter that represents Kaiser workers in Colorado. The two sides have yet to reach an agreement as Kaiser negotiates with a nationwide coalition of unions, and 3,500 Kaiser employees across the state — 396 in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley — could strike if a new labor agreement isn’t reached by Sept. 30.