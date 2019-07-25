Stateless moves to new Boulder HQ, plans to hire 80

BOULDER — Stateless Inc. has moved to a 17,000-square-foot office in Boulder as it prepares to hire up to 80 new employees in the next 18 months.

In an interview with BizWest, Stateless CEO Murad Kablan said the IT infrastructure company will hire software engineers, technical support, sales and administrative staff to fill out its new headquarters at 5710 Flatiron Parkway and meet expected future demand.

Sponsored Content

Consider These Simple Green Tips

Alpine Bank employees created a grassroots Green Team back in 2003 to assure environmental best practices. Today this companywide commitment is going strong and pushing for steady gains on several green fronts. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the Alpine Bank Green Team offers some tips we can all consider. Read More

“We don’t have a lot of space in our old place, that’s the short answer,” he said when asked why the company decided to move.

The company currently has 50 employees.

Stateless connects data between cloud services such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure together with a client’s in-house servers through its Luxon platform. Its clients are mainly managed cloud service providers for large institutions, and Kablan sees the most growth over the next few months in selling new services to those existing customers.

“Of course we’re going to add customers, but it’s not that the goal is number of customers, it’s more about growth within that customer,” he said.

Stateless completed an $11.33 million series A financing round in January, and hired former Zayo Group (NYSE: ZAYO) senior vice president TJ Karklins as its executive vice president of operations in April.

Kablan said the major challenge he sees over the next several months is competing against tech giants such as Google Inc. and Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) for coding talent in Boulder, but he believes Stateless will appeal to software engineers looking to make their mark in a smaller company.