Geocann launches line of rapid uptake cannabis edibles

FORT COLLINS — Geocann LLC, a Fort Collins-based cannabis firm, has a launched a line of edible and beverage products that make use of patented Vesisorb drug-delivery technology.

The Swiss drug delivery system improves absorption and bioavailability, according to Geocann.

“It is well-documented that cannabinoids are difficult for the body to absorb, and therefore have very slow onset that often takes hours for consumers to receive the desired benefits, sometimes leading to over-consumption and even hospital visits,” Geocann founder Jesse Lopez said in a prepared statement. “Geocann has addressed this number one edible marketplace need by utilizing the Vesisorb delivery system and providing a safe and more effective solution with fast-acting and predictable onset.”

Vesisorb has been applied to a range of Geocann products such as chocolates, gummies, fruit bites, protein bars, stick-pack powders, wellness drinks, and non-alcoholic beers, according to a company announcement.